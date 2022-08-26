FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Up 161.5% in August

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the July 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FAT Brands Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

