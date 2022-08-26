FastSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $153.97 (FAST)

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, FastSwap has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One FastSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. FastSwap has a total market cap of $153.97 and approximately $96,400.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.

About FastSwap

FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.exchange. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex.

Buying and Selling FastSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FastSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FastSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

