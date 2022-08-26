FastSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $153.97 (FAST)

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, FastSwap has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One FastSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. FastSwap has a total market cap of $153.97 and approximately $96,400.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.
About FastSwap
FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.exchange. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex.
Buying and Selling FastSwap
