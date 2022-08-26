Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Farfetch Stock Performance

NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.99. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Farfetch by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 30.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Farfetch by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 16.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Farfetch

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen downgraded Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

