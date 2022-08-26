Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at KeyCorp

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 4.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 224,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,406,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 189,461 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

