FairGame Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $319,715.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $319,715.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00125336 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076402 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. FairGame’s official website is fair.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

