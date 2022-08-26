Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$663.27 and last traded at C$667.03. 26,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 67,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$672.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$673.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$663.97.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

