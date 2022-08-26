Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 4,292 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 135,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.48 and a 52-week high of $373.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.