Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 52,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,094. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91.

