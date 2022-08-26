Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.63. 4,156,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,302,612. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

