Facet Wealth Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. 6,502,414 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

