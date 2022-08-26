Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.15% of Fabrinet worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Shares of FN traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.15. 248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,165. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,448 shares of company stock worth $10,938,204 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

