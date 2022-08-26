F3Logic LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,490 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 180,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,305,000 after acquiring an additional 72,506 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.11. 58,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

