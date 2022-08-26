F3Logic LLC Takes Position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.96% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,285. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.