F3Logic LLC Sells 212,791 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,791 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.74. 164,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,847. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.32.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

