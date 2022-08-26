F3Logic LLC Reduces Stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,549 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWS. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 208.8% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,829 shares during the period.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PWS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,653 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75.

