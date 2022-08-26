F3Logic LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,314,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,920,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 206,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,365,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.34. 67,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,354. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

