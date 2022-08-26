F3Logic LLC Purchases 24,643 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.34. 179,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,697. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

