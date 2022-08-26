F3Logic LLC Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $6.00 on Friday, reaching $289.68. 9,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,724. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

