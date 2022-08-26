F3Logic LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,501,000 after buying an additional 49,921 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 95,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

3M Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $4.00 on Friday, hitting $138.76. The company had a trading volume of 197,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.28. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $197.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

