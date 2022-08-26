Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,625 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 360,275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,041 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 404,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,270,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.