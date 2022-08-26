Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

