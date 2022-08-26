ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $50,696.47 and $675.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002012 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.