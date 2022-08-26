EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

