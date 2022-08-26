Evercore ISI Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $32.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kohl’s by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

