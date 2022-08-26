Evercore ISI Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $40.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after acquiring an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

