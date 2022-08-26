Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.77, but opened at $40.90. Everbridge shares last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 30,218 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,755,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 429.1% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 711,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

