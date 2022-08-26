Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Everbridge Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

