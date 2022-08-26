Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a growth of 239.6% from the July 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Euro Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

