Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $15.40 on Friday, hitting $261.92. 59,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.26 and its 200 day moving average is $265.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,993 shares of company stock worth $6,725,947. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.