ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.06. ESAB has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

