ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $347.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

