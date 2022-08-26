Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.14. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

