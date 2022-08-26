Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.14. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
