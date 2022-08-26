Ergo (ERG) Price Up 10.7% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00015760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $107.54 million and $3.24 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,315.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.44 or 0.07738265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00172954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00264543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00713582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00589929 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

