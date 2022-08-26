Equities Analysts Set Expectations for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XFOR. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $8.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

