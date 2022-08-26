Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MediWound Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediWound in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

MDWD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

