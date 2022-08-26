Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,558 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after buying an additional 189,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,041,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Stock Up 3.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $217.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,624.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $486.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

