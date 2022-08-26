Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,154 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,239,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,260,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,604,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,548,000 after buying an additional 912,440 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 44,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

TFC stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

