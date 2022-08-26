Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,125 shares of company stock worth $243,057,641 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $323.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

