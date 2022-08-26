Equitable Trust Co. Raises Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

