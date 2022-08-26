Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $153,507,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 792.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 596,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,356,000 after buying an additional 529,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $170.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

