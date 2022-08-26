Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.28 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

