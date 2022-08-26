Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of MSOS opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

