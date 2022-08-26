Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 309.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in DocuSign by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.
DocuSign Price Performance
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
