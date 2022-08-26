Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 309.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in DocuSign by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $314.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.