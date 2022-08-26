Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 3,949 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

HPQ stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

