Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 1,875 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

