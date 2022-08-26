Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.08% of Equifax worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 46,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EFX stock traded down $6.09 on Friday, hitting $201.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.30.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.