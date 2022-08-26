Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Diamond Equity raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eqonex in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Eqonex’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Eqonex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Eqonex in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Eqonex has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eqonex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eqonex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eqonex by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 57,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eqonex by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eqonex by 679.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 431,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products.

