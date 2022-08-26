Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Diamond Equity raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eqonex in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Eqonex’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Eqonex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Eqonex in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Eqonex Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eqonex
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eqonex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eqonex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eqonex by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 57,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eqonex by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eqonex by 679.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 431,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.
Eqonex Company Profile
Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eqonex (EQOS)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Eqonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eqonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.