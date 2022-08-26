Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$303.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.45 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

ENV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 256,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,091. Envestnet has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

