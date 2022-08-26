Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 236.3% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ESGRP stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.