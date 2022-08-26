Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the July 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGRO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,042. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.